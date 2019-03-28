Share:

The Foreign Office on Thursday gave a briefing to the diplomatic community in Islamabad on Pakistan’s preliminary findings in investigations of the Pulwama incident.

The diplomats were apprised that Pakistan’s step was in consistent with its commitment to cooperate with India on the Pulwama attack.

The briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was attended by Attorney General for Pakistan, Foreign and Interior Secretaries and Director General Federal Investigation Agency.

The diplomats were told that Pakistan had constituted an investigation team soon after India shared with it a paper on February 27 and detained a number of persons for investigations besides initiating work on technical aspects of social media content, a main basis of Indian paper.

It was revealed that the Indian paper contained 91 pages and 6 parts, out of which only part 2 & 3 pertained to Pulwama incident. Other parts were generalized allegations. Pakistan focused on those parts which were related to the Pulwama incident.

The briefing highlited that during the course of investigations, all aspects of the information provided by India had been thoroughly examined including the “confessional” video of Adil Dar, “claim” of responsibility for the attack, Whatsapp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps.

Service Providers were requested for data including relevant details of activities and contacts of the GSM number provided by India. A request for assistance from Whatsapp has also been made to the US Government.

The briefing stressed that while 54 detained individuals were being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama was found so far.

Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan was willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations.

The Foreign Office said additional information and documents from India would be essential to continue the process of investigations.

“Pakistan remains committed to taking this process to its logical conclusion,” it said.