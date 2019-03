Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has reinitiated anti-encroachment drive all across the capital on Wednesday.

According to District Administration Official, operation was successfully completed in Sector I-14, Sundaymar Dam in D-17 and GT Road Tarnol under the supervision of AC Sadar Saad and Dir Enf Fahim Badshah.

Operation was started at 2 pm and during which Police was reserved and over 55 personnel of Enforcement were on site.