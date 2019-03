Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to system up-gradation and necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 05:00pm, Caption Ahsan Waseem, Sohawa, Reliance Weving Mill, Bhal, Mansoor Shaheed, Islam Feed Mill, Jarar Camp, Industrial,Ammar, lab-1, lab-2, Jatta Hatyal, Jhkarr, Pakwal, Bora, COD Kala feeders 10:00am to 02:00pm,F-7/1(kachry), F-5 Jada, Ajmal Saheed, Azhar Abad, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Mogla, Kot Shera, Patwali, Mureed, Bhangali, Jand Awan, Gagan feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Lala Zar, Maj Riaz, Jhawara, Abbasi market, G-10/3, Chasnab, I-10/1, G-13/3,NPF, Fath Pur, Khora,F-2( chip board), industrial, Mamlet, Mudokalis, Padhatyal, Snaghoi, Nathowala, Safdar Shaheed feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Baba Shaheed, Chappar Sharif, Debarin, Kambali, Sadiq, Kallar city, Fazal Shaheed, Choa Khalasa, KTM-2, RTM, Gulyana feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Saidpur, Wasa, BBH,APHS, KRL, Committee Chowk, Tehmasibabad, Mohan Pura, Mangtal, Car Chowk, Jail park-1, Haider road, Muree Barori, National park, Tipu road, RCCI express, Chaklala,, Shams Colony, Azhar Abad, Noon, Peoples Colony, Misrial road, KH road, Chontra, Chahri, DHA homes, RWM, IMF, Red Co feeders and surrounding areas.