An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Lahore on Thursday.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan conferred military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performances in respective fields and for their long meritorious services.

Twenty-three officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), forty-eight officers were awarded TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ (MILITARY) and fifteen officers and soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada and Ghazis attended the ceremony.