LOS ANGELES-Khloe Kardashian sends a fan a box of clothes after the woman admitted she couldn’t afford her Good American jeans. Kaelynn Abner revealed earlier this month she had fallen in love with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s denim line but would have to work ‘’extra shifts’’ in order to buy her dream wardrobe - so she was delighted when the ‘Revenge Body’ host reached out and sent her some goodies.

Kaelynn shared a photo of herself in a variety of Good American pieces, including a denim skirt, a camouflage workout outfit, and a pair of shorts, and wrote: ‘’I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention. ‘’I have adored KhloeKardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes.

I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all.’’

The 34-year-old star - which has 11-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - praised Kaelynn as a ‘’positive soul’’ and was delighted her fan had received her parcel. She replied: ‘’I am so happy you received your Good American goodies. Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.’’