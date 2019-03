Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir on Wednesday inaugurated New Inam Tasneem Waheed wing of Hijaz Hospital Trust.

Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Chairperson Hijaz Hospital Trust Mrs Tasneem Waheed, Prof MA Rauf, Asif Waheed, Board Members and notables were also present.

The new block has been built at a cost of Rs4.5 million and would provide state-of-the-art facilities of OPD and dialyses.