Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a major housing project will be launched next month to provide five million housing units to the low income segments of the society.

Addressing an international Housing Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said private sector will be involved in the project.

Imran Khan said that constructing five million houses is a cumbersome task but once initiated the number of houses to be constructed will be increased every year.

He said the project will directly benefit forty different industries related with the construction business.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Pakistan and the World Bank for cooperation in housing sector.