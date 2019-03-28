Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has suspended Mayo Hospital MS Dr Tahir Khalil and Chief Pharmacist Irshad Hussain for poor service delivery at the public healthcare facility.

Tahir and Hussain were suspended under Peeda act for showing dereliction of duty and mismanagement and asked to report e to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Deportment. CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan and other staff have been issued warning. Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education secretary accompanied the CM during the visit.

Buzdar visited Mayo Hospital on Wednesday and met patients and their attendants in the emergency ward. He expressed his anger over the condition of CNIC for allowing use of wheelchairs and reprimanded the chief pharmacist as attendants made complaints to the CM about problems of getting medicines.

He said: “There is a dire need to bring improvement to the emergency of Mayo Hospital. I am not satisfied with the condition of medical facilities provided to patients. Action will be initiated against negligent officials.

“I am saddened by the condition of emergency of such a big hospital and making CNIC mandatory for providing wheelchair to patients is uncalled for. Wheelchairs should be provided without any condition,” he added.

The CM also issued order to ensure provision of medicine at the hospital pharmacy. He also directives to put the CT scan machines in order Buzdar expressed his displeasure lack of signboards for public information while out of order lift also drew the CM’s ire.

CM okays wheat

procurement facility

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which wheat procurement policy for the current year was approved. Chief Minister informed the meeting that wheat will be purchased from farmers at the rate of Rs. 1300 per maund. The meeting decided that receiving of applications for the distribution of gunny bags will be started from April 8 till April 15 and the distribution of gunny bags will commence from April 21.