GUJRAT - Hindus and other minorities stand united as Pakistanis and are always ready to serve their homeland to preserve and maintain its integrity, inter-faith harmony, and cohesion.

Senator Gianchand made these remarks at the opening of a national conference for promoting peace and harmony through ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday.

The two-day conference titled ‘Challenges to Inter-Faith Harmony in Pakistan: Strategies and Solutions’ is being organised by Islamic Studies department of the University of Gujrat (UoG) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) under the theme ‘Sayeban-e-Pakistan for Pragmatic Social Inclusion and Egalitarianism’. UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik presided over the opening ceremony with Mr Gianchand as the chief guest. Chairperson Islamic Studies department Dr Arshad Munir Leghari acted as the host. Prominent among the guests of honour were Secretary Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan Dr Muhammad Rahim Awan, Director-General Islamic Research Institute Prof. Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq, and former secretary education Gilgit-Baltistan Prof. Mehar Daad Khan. The ceremony was moderated by senior faculty member Dr Muhammad Riaz Mahmood.

Discussing Pakistan as one of the world’s most egalitarian societies, the senator mentioned Jogendra Nath Mandal, the first law minister of Pakistan, and Alvin Robert Cornelius, the fourth chief justice of Pakistan. The PPP senator said that he himself contested and won elections on a general, and not a minority, seat.

A large number of Ulema, officials from law-enforcement agencies, representatives of civil society, students and faculty members attended the conference.

“Inter-faith harmony is the key to achieving lasting peace and prosperity. The Constitution of Pakistan grants equal rights to all citizens. In Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan all minorities enjoyed equal rights.”

He claimed that his family did not migrate to India after partition because of ‘Hindutva’, a predominant form of Hindu nationalism where rights of minorities are completely ignored, and stayed put in Pakistan which is their homeland. He called upon religious scholars from all schools of thought to come forward and play their role in safeguarding the rights of minorities by spreading the message of inter-faith harmony under the Phaigham-e-Pakistan initiative.

Dr Faheem Malik, on the occasion, declared the launch of of ‘Sayeban-e-Pakistan’ project to promote peace, tolerance, and brotherhood among the youth.

“We thank God for being humans, the best of his creations. We need to focus on humanity and promote best practices. We can build an ideal, tolerant and peaceful society only by practicing best human values. Our universities must focus hard on character-building of students for this purpose,” Dr Faheem said.

Dr Rahim Awan said practicing and promoting best human values are part and parcel of our faith. “The constitution of Pakistan grants all citizens the complete freedom to practice their religion,” he said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaul Haq said, “Paigham-e-Pakistan is the only narrative that can lead us towards our coveted national goal of peace and progress. It is the ultimate realization of the dream of the founders of our country.”