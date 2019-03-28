Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's preparedness and resolve to deter and foil any misadventure with a befitting response. He was addressing Pakistan Navy's Command and Staff Conference that concluded at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today.
He also urged the commanders to remain prepared and maintain a constant vigil in their area of responsibility.
The conference reviewed matters related to operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy.