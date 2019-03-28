Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has missed the second deadline for preparing a revival plan for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) that has been closed since June 2015 due to the multiple reasons.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which met under the chair of Finance Minister Asad Umar, has directed the ministry of Industries and Production to submit the revival plan for PSM by April 15. In November last year, the ECC had given the Ministry of Industries two months to submit an operationalisation plan, which ended in January. The expert group, headed by Khalid Mansoor, CEO of Hub Power Company, in January 2019 sought three more months before it could give an opinion on whether the mill could be managed or not. However, the expert group once again failed to prepare the revival plan of the PSM. The ECC on Tuesday directed to submit the plan by April 15.

The PSM is dysfunctional since June 2015 due to many reasons. The total losses and liabilities of the PSM have gone beyond Rs465 billion, besides around $2.5 billion foreign exchange loss per annum because of steel imports which could have been produced by the PSM. The incumbent government had recently decided to delist the PSM from the privatisation list along with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other public sector entities. The ECC directed the Ministry of Industries to submit its proposals within the next fortnight.

The ECC has also considered the proposal to increase the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan by 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) from Qatar. The ECC has directed the Petroleum Division to carry out a comprehensive demand/supply analysis of LNG in the country, in consultation with stakeholders, including Law and Justice Division, and submit a summary to the Cabinet in this regard.

According to the summary of Petroleum Division, at present, Pakistan is importing 500 mmcfd of LNG from Qatar. The government has planned to step up imports to 700 mmcfd in a bid to run the second LNG terminal at Port Qasim at maximum capacity. A Pakistani delegation comprising Petroleum Secretary and Task Force on Energy Chairman Nadeem Babar visited Qatar this month and placed demand for additional gas supply in an effort to meet growing gas needs of power plants in the upcoming summer season. Earlier, Pakistan had also sought an increase in gas shipments from Qatar during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Doha. On a summary of the Petroleum Division, the ECC approved gas supply to Tall and adjacent areas of district Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECC approved a proposal of Federal Board of Revenue to waive the accumulated penal surcharges of Rs.700 million off against overstayed consignments at ports. The decision will enable importers to clear their overstayed cargoes and would also help reducing congestion at ports and bonded warehouses. The Commerce Division gave a presentation about the significance of establishment of an Independent Insurance Regulator.

The ECC directed the Commerce Division to expedite the findings of the Commission, already formed on the subject, for making informed decision. Maritime Affairs Division briefed ECC about the progress on new LNG Terminal. The Finance Minister directed Maritime Division to expedite the process for establishment of new LNG terminal in view of the increasing demand for gas in the country. The Committee also accorded approval to the proposal of National Counter Terrorism Authority by granting it Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs.133.156 million.