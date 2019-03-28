Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki A-Section police claimed to have arrested a notorious outlaw and recovered a pistol from him. According to the press release issued by SSP office, a police team led by Ghotki A-Section SHO Abdul Majeed Arain, during snap checking at Qadirpur Link near Bagho Wah, caught a criminal Insaf, son of Mir Khan. As per the press release, the accused was wanted by police in different cases of heinous crime i.e. dacoity, robbery, theft and others. The police also claimed to have nabbed six gamblers during a raid on a gambling den at Rahmowali Park.

The accused were identified as Roshan, Rahib, Majid, Shahnawaz, Sabir and Gulbahar.

The police seized stake cash, chess cards and six cell phones from their possession. A case was registered against them.

When contacted, Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Lanjar said that under directives from IGP Sindh Ghotko police have initiated a crackdown on criminals especially the robbers, thieves and bike lifters throughout the district. “And within a week, the police have arrested more than a hundred gamblers and drug-peddlers,” he maintained. “I personally check the records of police stations on a regular basis and warn the negligent police officials of stern action,” he added. He lauded his team for good performance and maintaining law and order in the district.