Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment not to allow any militant group operate in the country or use its territory for any militant activity within or outside Pakistan.

He expressed these views while chairing the first-ever meeting of the National Internal Security Committee in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said implementation of the National Action Plan is the foremost priority of the government as it is reflective of will of the nation and a consensus document agreed upon by all political parties of the country.

He said the government is committed to remove all impediments towards implementation of the plan in letter and spirit.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has suffered immensely, both in terms of human lives as well as material losses, due to the menace of terrorism.

As a result of huge sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan, intelligence agencies and other law-enforcement agencies, we have made significant progress towards combating terrorism and ensuring peace.

The PM stressed upon the need for continued and sustained on-ground efforts towards taking this struggle to a conclusive end.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Asad Umar gave the meeting an update about FATF related matters and meetings held with Asia Pacific Group.

Secretary Interior Azam Suleman apprised the meeting about the progress in implementation of National Action Plan and highlighted the efforts being made in dealing with the issues of cyber security, money laundering, madrassa reforms and addressing various challenges in way to successful implementation of the plan.

The meeting decided to constitute Expert Working Groups to ensure seamless coordination and implementation of every aspect of the National Action Plan.