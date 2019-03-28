Share:

KARACHI (PR) - We must thank Allah as we are born Muslims and should proud that we were born as Muslims – the best nation in the world.

Shahid Ejaz Chaudhry, PIA General Manager who is also Assistant Provincial Commissioner Public Relations, stated while speaking at a ceremony held to mark Pakistan Day here the other day. He said that the Muslims of subcontinent demanded a separate homeland on the basis of two nation theory and made it their aim, which resulted in a separate Muslim state – the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistan was achieved at the cost of unprecedented sacrifices.

He stressed that everyone would have let the young generation know the philosophy and objective behind the creation of Pakistan for a better and strong country. Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan said the two nation theory was presented by the Muslims in shape of Pakistan Resolution. Because our religion, our language, our culture are different. We could not live together. We needed a separate homeland. So that Muslims of India could live their lives peacefully. Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Tariq Ansari, District Secretary Wassemuddin Qureshi and other District and Provincial Officials also attended the ceremony. According to Secretary Public Relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, PIA Scouts participated in different educational and entertaining activities all over Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Peshawar.