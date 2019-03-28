Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to consult the opposition once again on the National Action Plan (NAP), sources said on Thursday.

The premier met the foreign minister and directed him to remove the opposition's reservations regarding the meeting, sources said. The opposition members should be briefed wherever they please, the premier added according to sources.

Qureshi told that they are ready to brief the opposition members in the chambers of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, sources said. "Along with parliamentary members, I am ready to brief the whole House," the foreign minister said according to sources.

The sources further quoted the premier as saying, Dialogue on the matter of military courts should also move forward.

PM Imran and Qureshi also held consultations over the appointment of vacant posts of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the meeting, sources said.

The PM Office has written a letter to Shehbaz after Qureshi convinced him to contact the opposition leader regarding the matter, sources said.

The PM Office in its letter suggested names for the appointment of two members of ECP from Sindh and Balochistan, sources said. An earlier letter sent by the office of the foreign minister had been rejected by the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today chaired a meeting of the National Internal Security Committee, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, the director-generals of the ISI and IB, provincial chief secretaries and other ministers and officials.

The premier was briefed on matters pertaining to the internal security situation of the country, National Action Plan (NAP), and recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force affiliate Asia Pacific Group, which held talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad earlier this week.

PM Imran was also briefed on the ongoing crackdown against banned outfits. The prime minister stated the Pakistani soil would not be allowed to be used by any militant group, according to sources.

He directed that all obstacles which were hindering implementation of the NAP be removed. PM Imran added that NAP was the unanimous plan of all political parties.