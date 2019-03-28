Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched a grand Poverty Alleviation Programme under the title of ‘Ehsas’ on war footings to uplift the economic conditions of the marginalised segments of the society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the programme here, the Prime Minister said a new ministry is being created with the title of Ministry for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.

He said that it is the beginning of a mission to alleviate poverty and bring the destitute people above the line of poverty.

He said that the government would increase spending to bring out the poorest section of society highlighting the programme is reversion to Pakistan ideology under which our founding fathers had decided to establish a true Islamic welfare state.

The Prime Minister said that the first step towards implementation of ‘Ehsas’ programme is to amend Article 38-D of the Constitution under which provision of food, clothes, shelter and health will be treated as fundamental rights of the people.

He said that spending for the poor people is being increased to Rs 80 billion and this amount will be further increased every year up to Rs 120 billion.

All welfare organizations, including Pakistan Baitul Maal, Benazir Income Support Programme, and Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council, will be coordinated under the new ministry.

He said that data is being collected about income and poverty to correctly assess the poverty indicators.

The Prime Minister said ‘Ehsas’ program will include the component of Tahaffuz, under which, a survey will be conducted for financial assistance of the destitute people.

Similarly, saving accounts will be opened for 5.7 million poor women and mobile phones will be provided to these women for access to their bank accounts.

He said that the stipend of the poor women is being increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 5500.

He said that tehsil level hubs will be established for these women, where they will get access to their bank accounts and receive assistance in job search.

Imran Khan said another component of the programme is Tahaffuz under which, legal aid will be provided to any person in difficulty. Besides, assistance will also be provided to the destitute in health, education, and other sectors. Assistance will also be provided to the destitute widows, he added.

The Prime Minister said that partnership will be made with NGOs to help the poor segments.

He said that help will also be provided to stunted children street children, gipsy children, transgender and bonded labour through public-private partnership.

“Pakistan is one of the country’s which collects the least amount of tax, however, the nation is among the top five for donations,” he added.

He said the state would take steps to ensure all marginalised groups are protected. The Prime Minister said Pakistan Baitul Maal has been assigned the task of funding homes for 10,000 children in the next four years.

He said health programme is also being launched to provide health cover to three point three million people in thirty-eight districts. He said that nine initiatives are being launched to overcome the nutrition problems of children with stunted growth.

He said that sanitation and clean water is essential to stop stunted growth in children.

“It is worrying to see how contaminated milk is being sold in different parts of the country,” he said.

He said the government will also roll out strategies to alleviate poverty in rural areas of the country.

The country’s premier said in the past 10 years the country had been buried in debt owing to the policies of the previous governments.

Premier Imran said the government would set up facilities at the country’s foreign embassies for labourers working overseas.

He said shelter homes would be established nation-wide.