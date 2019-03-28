Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected all the recommendations presented by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani regarding changes in domestic structure and asked him to come up with solid plans and system like the one which is used in Australia.

The meeting was held at the PM House and was attended by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, MD Waseem Khan, COO Subhan Ahmed, Director Cricket Operations Domestic Haroon Rasheed, IPC Secretary Akbar Durrani, Deputy Secretary Fayazul Haq and others. The sources present on the occasion said that Haroon Rasheed tried to brief the Prime Minister on cricket affairs. “Imran Khan, with smiling face, told Haroon that he had played cricket for 40 years and he doesn’t need any briefing on cricket and just tell him the plans. The PM rejected all the plans presented by the PCB and made it clear that if PCB wants to improve cricket, it has to come up with better and improved plans.”

The sources said the PM has informed the PCB representatives that none of the past systems has helped Pakistan cricket improve. The players, who made way to the national team, it was just because of their talent and it has nothing to do with domestic structure. The PM made it very clear to the PCB chairman that he needs to ensure same system in Pakistan domestic cricket, which is adopted by Australia, which has only six teams in domestic circuit.

Imran directs PCB to make two teams from Punjab and one each from rest of the provinces

The PM also directed the PCB to make two teams from Punjab and one each from rest of the provinces under the system, which he wants to introduce, as if this system is implemented in true letter and spirit, there will be no team in the world to beat us, the sources added.

The PM questioned that what kind of system is this that Quetta Gladiators is the current Pakistan Super League champions, but they don’t have a single local player. The sources added that the meeting also discussed about holding the PSL-5 matches in Pakistan.

The sources said the PM has given task to Mani about introducing revolutionary changes in domestic structure to ensure maximum participation of local youth. But the PM completely ruled out plans presented by the PCB, in which departments and regions were merged. “The PM directed the PCB to amend its constitution and also make the process of associations’ elections fair and transparent.”

He said the departmental cricket is cancer for cricket. He also expressed his anger on the pathetic situation of grounds and stadiums saying most of them are not suitable to host the international matches. The sources said the prime minister also discussed about long-standing issues of grants to the affiliated federations to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The sources questioned that when Ehsan Mani couldn’t prepare domestic cricket structure, how he be able to completely overhaul Pakistan Sports Board. With such a step, the future of PSB employees, federations, athletes and coaches will be highly bleak. But the task force has no time for them while same is the case with the PM. The sources confirmed that only cricket was on the agenda, while no one bothered to mention the sorry state f affairs of sports in the country and how athletes are continuously suffering.

No one bothered to at least draw the attention of the PM towards Pakistan Sports Development Programme (PSDP). The high-profile events are coming thick and fast while the PSB is presenting deserted look. For last several months, not a single training camp could take place, while all the affiliated federations are waiting to get meager annual grants for last one year.

It is high time when the PM should spare some time and pay heed towards other sports as well especially issues of the PSB must be resolved as quickly as possible.