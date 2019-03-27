Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Wednesday strictly directed all universities to complete the delayed admission process in medical institutions before the end of this month.

A statement issued by the PMDC said that to cater to the urgent and burning issue of admissions in the 2019 academic year which had been delayed due to the new central induction programme, the Council had in its previous meeting fixed a final deadline of March 31, 2019 for all universities responsible for admissions by central induction to complete the admissions process.

During this meeting, the Council constituted the Admission Board to be headed by President PM&DC Prof. Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta with the mandate to supervise directly the completion of all remaining admissions from April 1.

The PMDC also directed all universities to present all record of admissions in the council on April 1.

The Council said admission is priority issue and the academic year of the students cannot be put at stake and hence it will be completed on war footing within the first week of April under the PMDC direct supervision.

The Council has also requested all medical and dental colleges to send their updated admissions status by March 31, 2019 to assist the process.

The Council took serious notice of the delays caused in granting graduating doctors their provisional licences without which they are unable to start their house jobs.

The pending cases of provisional licences of 100 students of Federal Medical and Dental College and Avicenna Medical and Dental College of session 2013 -14 which were long awaited were directed to be issued immediately and by or before Friday the March 28.

These graduating doctors will be able to start their house jobs immediately.

The Council also decided to undertake a detailed review of the current regulatory structure of inspection of existing and applying medical and dental colleges to not only bring it in line with best international practices and standards but streamline the existing cumbersome process and also consider the imposition of a review of standards of all colleges on a periodical basis to ensure best quality education for our future doctors.

The Council Committee has been entrusted with this job and will be working on an urgent basis to finalise the new structure.

The Council also refused to accept requests by colleges for giving retrospective credit for students who had dropped out in the past as it was noted that such practice essentially regularised a college having violated the maximum permissible strength in the past years and therefore, could not be allowed. The Council requested the relevant Committees to ensure that while considering the cases of violations by any medical or dental college, the students should not be penalised by way of stopping their registrations etc. as was the case in the past.

The Council also issued necessary directions to fast track all pending equivalence cases of postgraduate and additional qualifications and also the many disciplinary cases.

The Council took serious notice of the fact that the PM&DC has not had an external auditor or internal auditor and has only relied on three audits undertaken by the AGPR in the last 10 years. The Council directed immediately for initiating the process to appoint external auditors and internal auditors and formed the Finance and Audit Committee to immediate start functioning.

The Council in addition also directed for advertising the vacant posts of Registrar and Director Finance on an immediate basis to enable appointments on pure merit from the widest pool of candidates.

The Council has constituted 13 Council Committees including the Finance & Audit Committee, Human Resource Committee, Journals Committee, Information Technology & System Committee, National Examination Board (NEB) Committee and International Coordination and Affiliation Committee, Medical Education Committee, Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Committee amongst others.

The SOPs and TORs of each committee were also approved by the Council. The Council decided to fix its next Council meeting for 19th April 2019 while in the interim almost all Council Committees have scheduled urgent meetings to cater to the pending matters.