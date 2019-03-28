Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday ruled out any involvement in the Pulwama incident as it shared preliminary findings with India after examining the New Delhi’s report on the February 15 attack.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him, an official statement said. The ministry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier offered cooperation in investigation if credible evidence was provided by India. In response to this offer, a paper was handed over to Pakistan on February 27.

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” said the statement.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation between the neighbours erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14, with the attack allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by the Pakistan Air Force jets. It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons.

Islamabad denied casualties or damage in the incident, but a day later launched its own attack to respond to India. That sparked the dogfight that ended in destruction of two Indian Air Force MiG-21 jets, and Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

Recently, India had called High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 45 Indian paramilitary soldiers.

This month, Pakistan launched a crackdown against the JeM and other proscribed outfits, taking into ‘protective custody’ Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdul Rauf, and son Hammad Azhar.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi maintained the action was taken without any foreign pressure and the government was taking indiscriminate action against banned outfits.

Officials said that Pakistan had ruled out any involvement in the Pulwama attack in its report terming the Indian claims ‘baseless.’

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal yesterday said Pakistan had been a strong proponent of Prevention of Arms Race in Outer Space.

“Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena. We believe that there is a need to address gaps in the international space laws with a view to ensuring that no one threatens peaceful activities and applications of space technologies for socio-economic development,” he said.

Faisal added: “We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space. Boasting of such capabilities is reminiscent of Don Quixote’s tilting against windmills.”