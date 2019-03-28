Share:

Police on Thursday lathi-charged and tear-gassed protesting teachers including women when they tried to march towards the Chief Minister’s House.

According to the reports, the government teachers including women held protest outside Karachi Press Club for increasing their salaries. When the protestors started to march towards the Chief Minister’s House, the police fired tear gas shells. As a result, several protesters were injured and taken to hospital .

Meanwhile, the condition of one teacher is stated to be critical while many of them arrested by the police.

Earlier, Karachi police fired water cannon and resorted to baton-charge and tear-gas to prevent protesting teachers from moving towards the Chief Minister’s House to lodge their protest.

The teachers were protesting for the fulfillment of a host of their demands, some of which were already agreed to by the provincial authorities.

As teachers arrived at the scheduled time at the Karachi Press Club and tried to proceed onwards, the police already deployed at all surrounding roads baton-charged them, fired tear gas shells and used water cannon, causing injuries to some protesting teachers.

During the police action, scores of the protesters were also detained.