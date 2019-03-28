Share:

The mobile phones can now be registered without internet as well.

In a big leap forward, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to bring Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) system for mobilephones registration.

The USSD is a Global System for Mobile (GSM) communication technology that is used to send text between a mobile phone and an application program in the network.

With the USSD system, people will be able to register their mobile phones via SMS.

The PTA and mobile operators have decided to bring the system to facilitate the system.

PTA sources said that the USSD system will be implemented within one or two months.

The government of Pakistan had earlier launched the online registration system with the help of Customs and PTA. The online registration system became operational from February 15.

The passengers coming to Pakistan don't have to suffer in long queues at the airport anymore as they can register their phones online.

The passengers are required to enter details of their travel documents, passport and travel history to register their mobile phones online.

Similarly, one free phone allowed to the passengers to bring to Pakistan can also be registered online.

Meanwhile, the Customs counters created for registration of mobile phones have been winded up at the airports.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a policy for Overseas Pakistanis bringing mobile phones.

According to the policy, the Overseas Pakistanis are allowed to bring five mobile phones in a year. Only one duty-free mobile phone is allowed.

They would have to get them registered within 15 days.