ISLAMABAD : Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah appeared before the Combined Investigation Team headed by DG NAB Rawalpindi on Wednesday and recorded his statement in THE Thata and Dado sugar mills case.

In a statement, the NAB said that CIT investigated the former CM Sindh for around 40 minutes and handed over a written questionnaire regarding the case and asked him to submit the answers within the next fortnight.

The CIT will review the answers in the light of relevant laws and decide about his further

appearance.

It said the CIT was conducting investigations under the direct supervision of chairman NAB.

NAB reaffirms its commitment to protect self esteem of every person who visits NAB and NAB does not want to hurt anyone.

NAB urged media to avoid speculations regarding investigations, complaint verification and inquiries and asked having reserved the legal right on publishing, broadcasting concocted news items.

Talking to media after NAB hearing, former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah said that he rejected the Bureau’s allegations him on the basis of two sugar mills case. He said that he did not receive any notice in his forty’s years’ political career.