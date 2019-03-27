Share:

Burton’s dumbo doesn’t fly with critics

LONDON (BBC): Tim Burton’s reimagining of Disney’s 1941 animated classic Dumbo has failed to dazzle many film critics ahead of its release on Friday. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave the film one star, calling it “pointlessly complicated and drawn out”. In his two-star review, The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin said it “has to be counted as a failure”. The live-action/CGI film stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Eva Green. Thandie Newton’s daughter Nico Parker makes her film debut as the daughter of Farrell’s former circus star, taking a shine to the big-eared baby elephant. Director Burton is known for fantastical films like Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow, and for reimagining Batman.

Sophie Turner changed by therapy

LOS ANGELES (GN): Sophie Turner thinks therapy changed her life. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress has suffered from depression and anxiety and while she is still taking medication to combat her problems, seeking counselling has been the most beneficial way of getting them under control. She said: ‘’I’m just a nervous wreck at the moment... ‘’Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I’m on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.’’ The 23-year-old star - who is engaged to Joe Jonas - wasn’t impressed by reports suggesting celebrities being open about such struggles was just them following a trend. She added to Rolling Stone magazine: ‘’It’s definitely a generational thing.

Collette joins Netflix film ‘I’m thinking of ending things’

LOS ANGELES (CM): Toni Collette is joining the cast of Netflix film ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’. The 46-year-old actress has been added to the cast of Charlie Kaufman’s latest psychological thriller based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel of the same name alongside Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis. Reid’s debut novel centres on Jake and his unnamed girlfriend who takes him to meet her parents on a remote farm although she is thinking of ending their relationship. During a pit stop on their way home, Jake’s girlfriend wanders off and finds herself in Jake’s old high school and the night quickly descend into an evening of nightmarish terror.