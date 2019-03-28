Share:

KARACHI - Former Senate chairman and PPPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said that the federal government is making mockery of the constitution and dillydallying the appointment of Election Commission members from Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

“The Constitution clearly outlined a deadline of 45 days for appointment of the ECP’s provincial members,” Rabbani pointed out, adding that this constitutional deadline has expired but the government has failed to fill these vacancies in sheer violation of the constitution.

He said that three names are recommended for provincial member in the ECP after consultations between the prime minister and the opposition leader in National Assembly.

“However, this process is yet to begin and unfortunately, the speaker national assembly has asked for the names from the opposition leader,” he said, adding that even names to be forwarded from prime minister have come from an additional secretary in foreign affairs and minister for foreign affairs.

Raza Rabbani asserted that the parliamentary committee could only be sent names if consultations between the premier and the opposition leader reach any conclusion.

“If any other process is chosen for the appointments then we could move court against it,” he warned and further suggested that the government rather than taking matter to courts should resolve it at parliamentary forums.

UIT STUDENTS GET DISTINCTION

Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), affiliated with NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, announced that students of Final Year Project, UIT, have earned 1st position in Karachi and 2nd position in Sindh for their project ‘vertical farming’ presented at Microsoft Imagine Cup 2019 which was recently held at Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad. For the past 17 years, the Imagine Cup has been the world’s premier student technology competition. Since 2003, Microsoft has provided a global platform for students to turn their dreams into reality. Students from across the globe build amazing teams to bring their biggest, boldest ideas to life. Working with mentors and industry leaders, they get feedback to further hone and develop their projects.

This year there were 50 plus universities and 306 teams that participated from all over Pakistan. Among them were 48 National Finalists which were selected out of which the UIT students who participated for the first time earned top positions. Their project ‘Vertical Farming’ supervised by Engr Asad Hussain and students Talal Ahmed, M Hammad, M Mujtaba and Nabeel Baig achieved top ranking. The winning team will now represent Pakistan at the upcoming worldwide finals to compete among global teams for a USD $100,000 prize. Imagine Cup continues to foster innovation among students and enables them to transform their ambitions into reality.