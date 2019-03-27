Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Wednesday awarded death penalty to a man after charge of sexually assaulting two of his school going nieces proved against him.

Rawat police had registered a case in April 2018 against Iftikhar Ali on the complaint of his sister Nazia Iqbal, the famous Pashto singer, for sexually assaulting two of her daughters (ageing 7 and 10 years old) after showing them videos in his cell phone of children being slaughtered in a bid to persuade them not to reveal the sin to their parents.

Police held the rapist and sent him to jail.

According to details, Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Tahir Aslam took up the rape case of two school going girls during which the prosecution said the victim had been residing in house of her real sister at Bahria Town where he rapped two of his nieces.

The prosecution argued the accused showed horrible videos to his nieces on mobile phone in order to keep them silent over the inhuman act.

The police had arrested Iftikhar Ali and produced him before the court, the prosecution added.

The prosecution presented witnesses against the suspect after he pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the trial.

The medical examination of the victim conducted on the direction of a judicial magistrate concerned also established the charge of rape.

ADSJ Tahir Aslam observed that the prosecution fully proved the commission of rape by Iftikhar Ali. He remarked that the defence counsel remained unable to bring on record any malice, ill-will or animosity on the part of the complainant. The ADSJ awarded capital punishment to Iftikhar Ali besides imposing fine on him.

Meanwhile, Nazia Iqbal, the complainant mother of the two girls, in a video message released on social media soon after the court verdict said: “I have done what I committed and I got punished to my brother for raping my two daughters.”

“I am very thankful to Allah Almighty that Justice is done to me,” she added.

She mentioned: “Receiving fine from accused was not her priority but to bring him to justice was her goal that she achieved,”