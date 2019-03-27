Share:

RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets under its ongoing campaign against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza was being conducted

on daily basis.

He said that the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

The encroachments were removed from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi Road, Chor Chowk, Range Road and Allahabad and four truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas of the city.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.