MOSCOW - Russian astronauts will carry out an experiment on controlling a propeller-driven drone on board the International Space Station(ISS), local media reported Wednesday.

“The experiment was introduced into the program. During experiments with the propeller-driven drone, it is first planned to work out the design of its body and propulsion system,” Sputnik news agency quoted Alexander Bloshenko, advisor to the head of the Roscosmos state corporation, as saying.

Based on results received, a second drone will be developed and designed to work in outer space. Tests with the drones are planned to last until 2023, added Bloshenko.

On March 15, the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft successfully docked to the ISS.

The current ISS crew comprises Russian astronaut and Commander Oleg Kononenko, Russian astronaut Alexey Ovchinin, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and U.S. astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch.