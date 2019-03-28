Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad yesterday said that Samjhauta Express case might be put up in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) so that justice could be provided to the victims’ families of the incident.

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways headquarters, he said Indian courts had failed to provide justice to the victims.

“I was railways minister at that time when Lahore-bound train was targeted by Hindu terrorists in India in which several Pakistani and Indian citizens were killed,” he said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision about ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said he never heard about such a decision in the world earlier, however, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was a professional judge so his decision was based on wisdom.

He said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari could return looted money to the country but Nawaz and Shehbaz could die but they would never return the plundered money. He alleged that Nawaz family was the most corrupt and dishonest family of the country.

He said everybody knew why PML-N wanted their cases to be heard in the courts situated at Lahore and PPP wanted their cases in Sindh courts.

Sh Rashid said it was unfortunate that thieves and dacoits were making victory signs after looting the national exchequer and public money.

To a question about slogans against government painted on the train during PPP’s caravan, he said the railways would receive money for painting the coaches from the PPP, adding, “PPP leadership is involved in more than Rs 1,000 billion of money laundering.”

The minister said that there was no space for both families (Sharif and Bhutto) in future politics of the country.

To another question, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi planned a conspiracy against Pakistan through aggression but Pakistan Air Force proved itself more smart, professional and advanced than the Indians, adding that Pakistan’s missile system was more advanced and up to date than India.

“Credit of defusing tension, keeping the nation’s morale high and maintaining peace in the region goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” he added. Railways minister calls on Punjab CM

Sheikh Rashid also called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat.

Both discussed various matters including railway affairs, proposed Nullah Lai Expressway Project and provision of facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi. The railways minister also requested for establishment of a university in Rawalpindi.

Usman Buzdar said that development of every city including Rawalpindi was very dear to him, adding that Nullah Lai Expressway Project would be a gift for the residents of Rawalpindi, which would also create new employment opportunities.

“Steps will be taken for establishment of the University of Rawalpindi and I will soon visit Rawalpindi,” the chief minister added.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, spokesman and principal secretary to the chief minister were also present.