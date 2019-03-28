Share:

Saudi Arabia has appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Pakistan and taking it to the path of progress and prosperity.

This expression was made by Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah at a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in Riyadh.

The Saudi Culture Minister said the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is time-tested.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain highlighted vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on culture sector as an essential tool to promote soft image of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah as a whole. In this regard, he highlighted various initiatives taken by the government of Imran Khan.

He thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia Khadimul Harman Sharifain King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Al Saud for their support to Pakistan in its efforts for poverty alleviation and uplift of economy.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially on cultural issues.

They also reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken in their meeting held on February 18, 2019 in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is in Saudi Arabia with a delegation to attend launching ceremony of Saudi vision of culture initiatives to highlight culture of Saudi Arabia.