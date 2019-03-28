Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the proposed another increase in the gas tariff up to 114 per cent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

It urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to rebuff the recommendation of Ogra in hike of gas prices.

SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi said that another unprecedented hike in the natural gas prices recommended by Ogra would prove harmful to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and country’s economy. He said the Orga recommended increase in gas prices for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers would be charged Rs1,224 per MMBTU after implementation of the proposed increase of Rs732 per MMBTU.

He also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing gas with a capacity of 18 per cent, Sindh 68 per cent, and Balochistan 13 per cent, so the proposed increase in gas tariff for these provinces is violation of the Article 158 of the Constitution of the country, adding the move is an attempt to sabotage the 18th constitutional amendment.

The chamber chief further said that business community shown serious concerns over the government’s ongoing unwise business-friendly policies, and now the proposal for gas traffic hike would generally affect industrialization in the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular. He said the natural gas is raw material of the industries so the gradual increase in its tariff would be made stagnant manufacturing growth of the industries. Mr Faizi reminded that the 35 per cent hike in gas tariff in October 2018, was widely criticized by due to which the Managing Directors (MDs) of the two companies removed.

He feared if the increase would approve by the government, then the gas prices will jump at Rs1,224 MMBTU from Rs501.17. He added the move would affect all the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

He added the country’s economy was being already faced with detrimental situation, and the proposed hike in gas tariff up to 144 per cent would adversely affect industrial and trade activities, while increase in CNG prices also put great impact and pressure on poor masses. He added the decision will bring a new wave of price-hike and trigger unemployment in the country.

He demanded of the government the self-sufficient provinces in gas productions should give exemption from increase in gas prices and ensure implementation of Article 158 of the constitution in letter and spirit. He urged the government to consult the business community in formulation of economic policies as well as making changes in gas, electricity and oil tariffs.