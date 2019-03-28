Share:

LAHORE : Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza appeared before an accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiyana Housing cases yesterday but could not be indicted because of the lawyers strike. At the outset of the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel said he was present as a member of the Bar and it had given a strike call for the day. The judge said he has received no notice about the strike. The Sharifs’ lawyers said they were leaving the court because of strike. The court, accepting the plea that indictment was not possible in the present situation, adjourned the case.