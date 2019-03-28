Share:

LAKKI MARWAT : A deadly attack on monitoring team of Education Department by unknown gunmen left female officer and a Khasadar dead and four injured in a remote village here during inspection of the school on Wednesday, local police told APP.

The attackers ambushed the monitoring team at Gazgoba in Shadikhel area of the district. The dead Khasadar was identified Akhtar Khan and female education officer Aasia.

The four injured included three officials of the monitoring team and a Khasadar who was immediately rushed to hospital.

The attackers fled the scene after the incident. Police cordoned off the area and started investigation.