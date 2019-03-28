Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Wednesday approved changes in the uniforms of the provincial police following recommendations of Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

The unveiling ceremony of the uniforms was held at the City Police Headquarters on Wednesday where officials of the police departments showcased their new uniforms along with the incumbent provincial police chief.

As per new dress code, the traffic police officers would wear white full sleeves shirt along with Navy blue trouser and a P-cap. Other staff of the traffic police would, however, wear half sleeves white shirts while the other dress code would be same as of the officers’ uniform.

The central police office and other units of the police would have a dress code of dark blue shirts, Navy blue trousers and a P-cap. The belt wore by policemen in this dress code is also lowered from 2.5 inch width to 2 inch width.

It was further revealed that the head constables and constables’ uniforms would comprise of dark blue half sleeves shirt, Navy blue trousers and a cap.

Speaking about the changes in uniform, The Sindh IGP said that aim of change in uniform is to present a better image of the police force before the masses and also bring it as par with the international standards.

He hoped that masses would accept this change as a way towards better policing in the province.

Briefing on change of uniforms, Sindh DIG (Operations) Maqsood Ahmed Memon said that initially a pilot project is launched under which these uniforms would be applicable on five units of the provincial police including traffic police, Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Anti-Riots Reserve Platoons, Forensic Division and Central Police office.

“The project will be implemented as soon as procurement is carried out,” he said, adding that the change in uniforms policy is carried out through maintaining merit and unbiaseness.

He further clarified that only Sindh police is entitled to supply uniforms and no stores would be allowed to either sell or display it.

He further said that they would recommend provision of four uniforms a year to every policeman from next year. “These steps are aimed at maintaining standards of police uniforms,” he said, adding that the Punjab police was also planning change in uniforms of the force.