Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that in order to save the country from anarchy and chaos, the ruling elite should stop treating the masses as a flock of sheep and allow them the right to live as free citizens, instead of usurping their rights.

He was speaking at civic receptions in his honour in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina. He also performed Umrah.

Sirajul Haq said that the people who had been ruling the country for the last seventy years had least interest in the development of the country or the uplift of the people. On the other hand, they had been acting as agents of the colonial powers and served their agenda.

The JI chief said that the JI’s politics was not aimed at seeking power for its own sake., Instead, the JI wanted to end the system of exploitation and overcome poverty and ignorance and build Pakistan on the pattern of the Madina state. He said the JI did not believe in change through unlawful or unconstitutional means. It wanted a change through public support.

Sirajul Haq urged the nation to get ready for breaking the yoke of slavery and assured that the JI would provide them leadership for a real change.

He said the days of a revolution were nearing and all those who were responsible for the poverty, illiteracy and corruption in the country would not escape .