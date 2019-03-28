Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that young entrepreneurs were hope of the nation and a guarantee for the bright future of Pakistan.

Speaking at a seminar arranged by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Wednesday, he said that soft loans scheme would be launched for the skilled youth next month. Chairman PBIT Tanvir Ilyas Khan, CEO Jahanzeb, Secretary Industries and representatives IT companies attended the seminar.

“Tax system has been revamped. Investment-friendly environment has been created”, the minister said. He assured resolving issues of IT sector on priority. He said that the government was aware about the importance of the industry and entrepreneurship and was bringing regulatory and policy reforms for building the confidence of local and foreign investors.

Later, DFID Pakistan head Joanna Reid called on Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Wednesday. Progress on various ongoing projects started in collaboration with the DFID was discussed.

Aslam Iqbal appreciated DFID for cooperation in education, healthcare, technical education and other sectors. He said the government was taking steps to promote public-private partnership. “We are providing conducive atmosphere to the business community for increasing investment”, he added.

Joanna Reid said that scope of cooperation with the Punjab government would be further increased. Secretary Industry and CEO PBIT were also present.