Manchester United announced on Thursday that current caretaker manager and former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed the club's full-time manager on a three-year contract.
The English Premier League side made the announcement in a statement, which quoted the 45-year-old Norwegian as saying, "The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."
"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward."
Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007, and also managed the club's reserve team from 2008 to 2010.