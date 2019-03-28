Share:

Manchester United announced on Thursday that current caretaker manager and former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed the club's full-time manager on a three-year contract.

The English Premier League side made the announcement in a statement, which quoted the 45-year-old Norwegian as saying, "The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far. This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

Solskjaer, who was appointed caretaker manager on December 19, 2018, won his first eight games in charge on the way to an overall record of 14 victories and two draws in 19 games, amassing more Premier League points than any other club during that time.

When Solskjaer took charge, United were sixth in the Premier League and 11 points off the top four. Now they sit fifth, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

"Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves," said executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward."

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007, and also managed the club's reserve team from 2008 to 2010.