Government teachers announced to boycott of classes on Friday in Karachi, against police torture on educators outside Karachi Press Club, said a teachers’ association.

A representative of the teachers union on Thursday told ARY News that teaching would be remained suspended at public schools in Karachi to mark their protest against the police torture.

He said that they would hold a major power show outside the KPC on Friday and added that teachers’ convoys across the province would participate in the protest demonstration.

The representative said that they had already announced to boycott the matriculation examinations scheduled from April 1. He warned of resistance, if the government tried to conduct the examination through external elements.

Earlier in the day, riot police had commenced baton charge and heavy tear gas shelling to disperse protesting educators outside Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Karachi Police personnel, in a sudden move, had charged protesting teachers with batons and tear gas shell after demonstrators announced to advance towards Sindh’s Chief Minister House.

The peaceful protest had turned into a battlefield after riot police fired tear gas shells and charged baton on the teachers when they attempted to enter into Red Zone.