LAHORE : A 30-year-old woman and her two sons were burnt alive when fire erupted at their small house in Nadirabad, rescue workers said on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Saima Bibi and her sons Hassan, 8, and Hussain 10. The police handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Rescue workers said, “All the victims were found expired in the bedroom as rescuers entered the house to start search and rescue operation.” The mother along with her sons was sleeping when, all of a sudden, the blaze broke out and spread to the entire house within no time. Firefighters said apparently, the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. Authorities were investigating the incident.