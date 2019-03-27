Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Police Anti-Car Lifting Cell Wednesday arrested two car lifters and recovered two vehicles from their possession.

A police spokesman informed The Nation that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustfa Tanveer for accelerating efforts against car lifters. The SSP constituted a team headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Manzoor Elahi, which during an operation arrested two car lifters namely Taza Gul and Naik Dil. Police also recovered two stolen vehicles (Dx-722-ICT and LEF-6985) from their possession. A case was registered and further investigation is underway from them.