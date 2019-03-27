Share:

Rawalpindi-A man shot dead brother-in-law of his alleged paramour while a seven-year-old child was killed after falling in an open manhole in different parts of the district.

According to sources, a citizen Muhammad Sahat appeared before Police Station Kallar Syedan and lodged a complaint that he along with his wife Ifat and three sons and daughter-in-law Shamim Bibi have been residing in Dobairan Kallan. He mentioned that Shamim’s husband Javed Iqbal has settled in a foreign country. He said that he along with his family members were sleeping when his wife Ifat and son Tanvir Iqbal woke up after hearing sound of footsteps of someone,” he added. He told Tanvir spotted a man namely Yamin Kiyani while standing outside the room of Shamim. He alleged that Yamin opened fire at Tanvir when he shouted at him as to why he entered their house late night. “A bullet pierced into the chest of Tanvir and he fell on the floor” he said.

He said that Yamin ran away after committing the crime while Tanvir was rushed to hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

The applicant told police that Yamin had developed illicit relations with his daughter-in-law and murdered his son Tanvir when he tried to catch him. He requested the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Police registered a case against the killer and launched manhunt to nab him.

Meanwhile, a child namely Muhammad Jamal was killed after falling into an open manhole located at Union Council Bewal. The locals and rescuers fished out the body of the child after hectic efforts and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. The locals protested against District government and other civic bodies for not covering the open manhole that claimed a precious human life.

On the other hand, Quran Khawani was organised by City Traffic Police (CTP) at Headquarters, Race Course for the deceased Moharar Muhammad Yusaf. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP Taimoor Khan, DSP HQ/Licensing Iqbal Kazmi and other senior and junior officers recited Holy Quran and offered dua for the departed soul of Moharar Muhammad Yousaf.