KHAIRPUR - Two people were killed after the wall of a building collapsed on them in Gambat.

According to details, during demolishing of building in Saraf Bazaar Gambat, a wall of the building fell on labourers.

As a result, the owner of the building Nanak Ram and worker Nazakat Ali Narejo died on the spot while one Ali Hassan was injured.

The people nearby reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the debris.

The bodies were shifted to Gambat Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, they shifted to their houses by Ricksha due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

After the incident, Sarafa Bazaar was closed by goldsmiths.