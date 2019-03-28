Share:

Officials in the United States have been increasingly public in voicing their concerns that Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage, particularly their 5G phones.

Britain has criticised China's Huawei Technologies for failing to fix long-standing security flaws in its mobile network equipment and revealed new "significant technical issues."

In a report published on Thursday, 28 March, the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre Oversight Board said continued problems with the company's software development had brought "significantly increased risk to UK operators."

The board — which includes officials from Britain's GCHQ communications intelligence agency — said Huawei had made "no material progress" addressing security flaws and it had no confidence in the company's willingness to address "underlying defects."

Huawei said in a statement said it takes the oversight board's concerns "very seriously" and the issues identified in the report "provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities".

Last week, in what was seen as a rebuke to Washington, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said she opposed excluding Huawei from the development of her country's 5G mobile network.

"There are two things I don't believe in. First, to discuss these very sensitive security questions publicly, and second, to exclude a company simply because it's from a certain country", Mrs Merkel said at the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.

The US Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has reportedly warned Berlin that Washington might curtail intelligence sharing if the country goes ahead with using Huawei networks.