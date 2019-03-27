Share:

ISLAMABAD-World Theatre Day was observed on Wednesday across the world, to pay homage to the artists and encourage performing arts as a mean of infotainment.

Theater has been able to bring in voices of neglected in the foray, and given a platform to artists to convey their emotions and message across to a wider audience.

World Theater Day (WTD) was celebrated on 27 March and initiated in 1961 by the International Theater Institute (ITI).

The day was observed for those who could see the value and importance of the art form “theater”, and acted as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which had not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individuals who had not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

Every year International Theater Institute celebrated the annual event across its institutes in more than 90 countries, with institutions organising events at their respective centers to ensure the message of World Theater Day was circulated amongst the masses.

The ITI was founded in 1948 by various performing artists and UNESCO, especially dedicated to the betterment and protection of performing arts on the line of UNESCO’s goal.

Since time immemorial, theater had acted as a platform for artists to not only showcase their talent as artists but theater had also been a platform to take up social issues that were concerning the general public and made them aware about the situations present in front of them.

Several events and theater shows were held across the world in ITI member countries, to marked the value and importance of performing arts and how the governments across the world should provide free spaces for theater groups.