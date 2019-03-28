Share:

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL and State Bank won the opening matches of the 2nd Inter Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019, which began here at Diamond ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, ZTBL hammered HEC by 8 wickets. HEC could score 81-8 with Tooba Hasan making unbeaten 35 off 50 balls with the help of four boundaries and Khadija Chishty hitting 14. Subhana Tariq claimed 3-15 while skipper Sana Mir got 1-7 and Fatima Sana 1-9.

ZTBL chased the target in 12.3 overs losing just two wickets. Javeria Wadood slammed 31 while Muneeba Ali 26 and Bismah Maroof unbeaten 18. Saba Nazir got 1-19. Subhana Tariq was player of the match.

In the second match of the day played at the same venue, State Bank thumped PCB XI by 56 runs. Batting first, SBP posted 124-5 on the board with Javeria Rauf hitting 39 and skipper Aliya Riaz unbeaten 26. Naila Nazir bagged 2-28 and Waheeda Akhtar 2-30.

PCB XI, in reply, could score paltry 68 for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted overs. Huraina Sajjad made 25. Ghulam Fatima took 2 wickets for 19 and Aliya Riaz 2 for 24. Javeria Rauf was adjudged as player of the match.

BRIEF SCORES:

MATCH ONE

HEC 81-8 in 20 overs: (Tooba Hasan 35*, 50 balls, 4x4s, Khadija Chishty 14, 20 balls, 2x4s, Subhana Tariq 3-15, Sana Mir 1-7, Fatima Sana 1-9)

ZTBL 82-2 in 12.3 overs: (Javeria Wadood 31, 26 balls, 5x4s, Muneeba Ali 26, 30 balls, 2x4s, Bismah Maroof 18*, 14 balls, 2x4s, Saba Nazir 1-19, Tooba Hasan 1-21)

MATCH TWO

STATE BANK: 124-5 in 20 overs: (Javeria Rauf 39, 46 balls, 5x4s, Aliya Riaz 26*, 17 balls, 4x4s, Naila Nazir 2-28, Waheeda Akhtar 2-30)

PCB XI: 68-7 in 20 overs: (Huraina Sajjad 25, 48 balls, 2x4s, Ghulam Fatima 2-19, Aliya Riaz 2-24)