PESHAWAR - The numbers of coro­na virus infections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mounted to 176 on Friday as 53 new cases were reported till late Friday night.

Adviser to Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir told the me­dia that currently there are as many as 716 sus­pected coronavirus cas­es in the province.

According to reports, the new positive cases have surfaced from dis­trict Charsadda, Buner, Mardan and tribal dis­tricts.

Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly from Mardan Ab­dul Salam Afridi has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video message, lawmaker Abdul Salam Afridi stated that he used to visit his constituency people after he came to know that they were in difficulty amid the virus outbreak there.

“I will recover soon and continue to work for the people of my constit­uency,” he maintained.

According to the lat­est reports, the lawmak­er has been quarantined.

Abdul Salam Afridi was elected from a constitu­ency from where the first death of Pakistan from pandemic corona virus was reported.

So many cases have been reported from Man­ga area of Mardan, in­cluding the relatives of the deceased person Saa­dat Khan and many more are feared to be tested positive.

The countrywide tally of confirmed corona vi­rus cases has mounted to 1,257 with 176 cas­es from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.