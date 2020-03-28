PESHAWAR - The numbers of corona virus infections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mounted to 176 on Friday as 53 new cases were reported till late Friday night.
Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir told the media that currently there are as many as 716 suspected coronavirus cases in the province.
According to reports, the new positive cases have surfaced from district Charsadda, Buner, Mardan and tribal districts.
Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Mardan Abdul Salam Afridi has also been tested positive for coronavirus.
In a video message, lawmaker Abdul Salam Afridi stated that he used to visit his constituency people after he came to know that they were in difficulty amid the virus outbreak there.
“I will recover soon and continue to work for the people of my constituency,” he maintained.
According to the latest reports, the lawmaker has been quarantined.
Abdul Salam Afridi was elected from a constituency from where the first death of Pakistan from pandemic corona virus was reported.
So many cases have been reported from Manga area of Mardan, including the relatives of the deceased person Saadat Khan and many more are feared to be tested positive.
The countrywide tally of confirmed corona virus cases has mounted to 1,257 with 176 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.