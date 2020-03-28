Share:

LAHORE - Another consignment of medical supplies from iron-friend China has arrived at Khunjerab Pass.According to Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, two tons of supplies worth 67 million rupees include masks, test kits, ventilators and personal protection equipment.

Xinjiang had also donated 100,000 masks to Pakistan earlier this month.

Earlier, Pakistan received assistance in the form of medical equipment carrying 450,000 face masks including 50,000 N-95 masks.