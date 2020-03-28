Share:

LAHORE - One more coronavirus patient died in Mayo Hospital on Friday due to alleged negligence of healthcare providers, taking the death toll in Lahore to three. So far, four patients have lost fight for life against the deadly virus in the province-three in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

Two doctors performing duties at Dera Ghazi Khan Quarantine also tested positive for the deadly virus, raising alarm among healthcare providers.

Dr. Usama and Dr. Saba, detected with Covid-19 have been kept in an isolation ward and are undergoing treatment, said health secretary. He said that the condition of both doctors is out of danger.

Another doctor working at Yakki Gate Hospital in Lahore also tested positive, though most probably, he got infection while dealing patients at his private clinic.

Muhammad Hanif, 70, a resident of Sheikhupura, was found dead in the washroom of the hospital in the morning. As per other coronavirus patients in the isolation ward, the elderly man continued calling doctors and nurses for hours in the night. Despite repeated request of other patients no one come to help the ill-fated elderly man until he fell from the bed. The hospital staff sent sanitary workers who tied the elderly man to the bed. At 10 in the morning, the staff unfastened his hands so that he could go to the washroom. On not hearing his voice after half an hour, the staff broke down the washroom door only to find him dead.

Other patients narrated the horrible story while saying that no one bothered to help by shifting him to the ventilator. The doctors, however, said that the elderly man was carrying multiple diseases including psychological disorder. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and directed inquiry of the incident.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited Mayo Hospital Lahore to probe the death of a coronavirus patient.

The health minister said that she had formed a two-member committee to be led by senior professors to probe into the matter and strict action would be taken if doctors’ negligence is proved. It is pertinent to mention here that a footage showed a patient at Mayo Hospital tied with ropes on a bed, crying for help.

CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam said the coronavirus patient was tied with ropes after he tried to escape from the hospital ward.

However, sources claimed that he was tied with ropes after he demanded to shift him on ventilator due to his deteriorating health condition. “Instead of shifting him to ventilator, two ward boys tied him with a rope,” they said.

Meanwhile, Professor Asad Aslam said that the patient talked of supernatural forces and he was tied with ropes to avoid his escape. “His medical condition did not require him to be put on the ventilator,” he said. The death toll from COVID-19 across the country soared to 10 after Punjab reported its fourth coronavirus death on Friday.

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the province on Friday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 419. As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 226 corona patients were pilgrims who recently returned from Iran. These patients were under treatment at quarantine facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan (207) and Multan (19). As many as 104 patients were under treatment in Lahore, 22 in Gujrat, 19 in Jhelum,14 in Rawalpindi, eight in Gujranwala, five in Faisalabad, three each in Multan and Mandi Bahauddin, two in Mianwali and one each in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Attock, Nankana Sahib and Bahawalnagar.

As per the spokesperson, all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards. He said that serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units. He urged all people who recently returned from abroad to stay home and contact the department on helpline as soon as they experience coronavirus symptoms and they would be shifted to health facility for free test and treatment, he said.