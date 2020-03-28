Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said the government is taking all possible steps at a fast pace to contain spread of coronavirus in the country. In a statement, he said a team of eight Chinese doctors will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday (today). The Special Assistant said the Chinese team of doctors will review Pakistan’s steps taken to check spread of coronavirus and provide technical support. He said, “We will fully benefit from the experiences of the Chinese doctors.”