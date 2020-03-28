Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology has announced to set up a hospital in Lahore for prevention from corona and conducting research on the deadly coronavirus.

The Chinese university will also donate corona-test kits, masks and gloves to Pakistan. Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology and University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) have also constituted a joint research group. A delegation of Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology will visit Lahore next week.

According to the details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin and Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology’s VC Prof. Dr Lee Sung held a conference through video link at Governor House Lahore.

During the conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr. Javed Akram briefed the Chinese authorities about the situation created due to corona pandemic in Punjab, number of corona infected patients and other matters. On the appeal of UHS Chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, UHS VC Dr. Javed Akram, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology announced to initiate joint research work with UHS Lahore against coronavirus. For this purpose, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology was to establish a hospital at Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Health Sciences (UHS).

A Chinese delegation would visit UHS Lahore next week and collaborate with UHS doctors on various matters regarding types of coronavirus; prevention from corona; medicines to prevent corona and research on the virus. Chinese varsity’s doctors will also ensure complete guidance to Pakistani doctors regarding treatment of corona patients in Punjab.

Separately, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited quarantine center in Government College University (GCU) Lahore, where GCU Vice Chancellor Dr. Asghar Zaidi briefed Governor Punjab that there were 394 rooms in university which had been reserved for quarantined patients.Governor Punjab MOhammad Sarwar said that government was in the process of establishing telemedicine centers in all medical colleges and universities of Punjab in which more than 300 doctors were performing their duties.