ISLAMABAD - The CNG stations in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reduced the CNG prices by Rs 9 per litre.

The decision has been taken in view of the crisis situation in the country and the decline in global oil prices, said Ghiyas Paracha, Central Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association, said here yesterday.

Paracha said that the CNG retail price in Punjab and Islamabad has been reduced by 9 rupees per liter with immediate effect. He said that the new retail price will be around 84.50 per liter.

The CNG stations in Punjab and ICT are using imported RLNG and are using the litre gauge for selling the gas. However, in other parts of the country the CNG is being sold on KG gauge.

Ghiyas Paracha said, “RLNG pricing is based upon 3-month average of Brent which is to be transferred to us on 1st April but we have taken this step earlier to ease and facilitate our customers in this crises. We hope that prices will be further reduced on 1st April if situation allows us.”

He said that they are also working with government for reduction of CNG prices in KPK, Sindh and Balochistan.

“Hopefully, we will announce a good news for the local gas users as well,” Paracha added.

It is worth to mention here that after the recent decrease of Rs 15 per litre in the price of petrol, the difference of price between CNG and petrol has further narrowed as CNG was being sold at around Rs 93 per litre and petrol at Rs 96.58 per litre.